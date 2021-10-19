Hit and run on West 12th Street sends one woman to the hospital

A hit and run on October 19th sends one woman to the hospital.

This hit and run took place in the 3700 block of West 12th Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to a witness at the scene, the woman’s boyfriend attempted to run her over with his car.

According to the Millcreek Police, the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what they describe as minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists