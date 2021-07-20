Hit and run survivor and family react to alleged suspect stepping forward

Erie Police may have a break in a Fourth of July hit and run.

A man is being questioned as the victim hopes for answers.

30-year-old hit and run victim Ashlee Harden and her family are looking forward to receiving justice.

This comes after Erie Police confirmed that they have questioned a man who may be the driver involved in the Fourth of July hit and run.

“I’m so happy that I know who did it and somebody turned themselves in and confessed they did this to me,” said Ashlee Harden, 30-year-old Survivor of the Hit and Run.

Harden is surrounded by her loved ones after hearing the alleged hit and run driver that struck her in the early mornings of July 4th has turned himself in and confessed.

However, police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old mother has a long road to recovery.

“I have to sit down all the time. Everything is not the same. My life is not the same. My life changed forever and I will forever deal with this,” said Harden.

It was in the area at the intersection of Elmwood and West 26th Street where Harden was hit. Because of surveillance footage, she is able to receive closure.

Harden and her family said that it’s been sixteen days and they believe if it wasn’t for social media, the alleged suspect might not have confessed.

“And you know you did wrong and it’s on social media every single day getting reposted. Yeah no I don’t have no respect for that,” said Harden.

“I’m excited but also disappointed because it took almost sixteen days for this individual to turn himself in. If it wasn’t for JET 24 covering this and social media, it would have lasted longer. He would have taken longer to get away with this,” said Mitchell Jones Sr., Dad.

Both Harden and her family are hoping to get answers from the alleged driver of the white SUV.

“Seeing this guy face to face and ask him why he did not come forward earlier when his family know he did wrong,” said Jones.

“Accomplishment that we accomplished today we would not be here if it wasn’t for you. If it wasn’t for the city being behind me and the tips, the lady that gave those tips,” said Harden.

Detectives said that they continue to review the evidence and are consulting with the DA’s Office to review charges.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list