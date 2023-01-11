(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The tranquil weather of the last few days will be replaced by more inclement weather tomorrow into Friday.

A strong low pressure system out of the far west has moved across the country, and will affect us with all rain Thursday into Thursday evening. As the low passes, colder air will change the rain to snow after midnight Thursday night. This will change the rain to snow showers.

Little tricky on how much snow as temperatures won’t be arctic cold, but the moisture content is high, and several inches of snow are expected through the end of the day Friday. Highest amounts in the snow belts south of Erie.

