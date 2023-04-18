Colder air will set off some snow showers into midday. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas, with up to 2″ possible in the snow belts, with a coating to a half inch most areas. Watch for some slush on some of the roadways as you travel this morning. Some rain will mix in at times, mainly this afternoon, and will keep the roadways wet. Warmer air arrives for tomorrow.
