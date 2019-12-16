Holiday concert at Wayside Presbyterian Church Sunday night

The sounds of the season filled the Wayside Presbyterian Church this evening.

Tonight was the second of two holiday-themed concerts put on by the church. Dozens of people taking part in listening to the choir perform some of your favorite Christmas carols. Organizers telling us this not only gets the community into the holiday spirit, but also brings back fond memories.

“I think that all of us have memories connected with these wonderful carols that we’ve heard all our lives and some of the new carols.” said Jean Verdecchia, director.

The choir has been in existence for over 70 yeras. A spring concert is also in the works.