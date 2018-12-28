Holiday concert held at Saint George Church

More than 100 people showed up for the “A Holiday Night to Remember” concert held at Saint George Church.

Daniel Cabanillas who is the church’s choir director performed classic holiday songs like “O Holy Night” and “White Christmas.” The orchestra that played alongside Cabanillas included local musicians and other musicians from Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. “It was a celebration of Christmas, celebration of family, celebration of love really. Christmas is a celebration of relationships and love,” said Cabanillas.

Cababnillas has been with Saint George for 18 years.