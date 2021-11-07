Holiday Craft and Gift Festival takes place at the Bayfront Convention Center

As the holiday season inches closer, one way to buy your gifts is by looking locally.

The annual Holiday Craft and Gift Festival was held on Saturday November 6th and Sunday November 7th at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The last day for this event was Sunday November 7th and included more than 130 local vendors who were offering different homemade gifts.

Some tables offered wood furniture, jewelry, holiday decorations, candles and more.

“It actually evolved from our women’s expo. You know the women’s expo has been here for years and the demand was more shopping, more crafts, more gifts,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

According tot he show promotor, UPMC Health staff was there conducting health screenings.

