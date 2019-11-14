Holiday events to soon make their way to downtown Erie

The holidays are just around the corner and different events will soon fill the streets of downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership announcing they will be hosting four different events this season, including Downtown D’Lights, which is set to take place on December 6th.

Some new events headed to Perry Square this year will include a holiday tree sale in Perry Square and home for the holidays.

“It truly is a joy to be part of this and to do this on behalf of our community, the families, and the people we run into,” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership. “The only chance they get to see Santa Claus perhaps and really just coming together as a community. It truly is a joyful time.”

The Erie Downtown Partnership will also host Small Business Saturday on November 30th.