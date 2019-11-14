Holiday festivities to brighten Perry Square

Downtown d’Lights brightens the holiday season in downtown Erie again this year, Friday December 6th. The annual event lights-up Perry Square and State St.

Thousands of people have enjoyed seeing the Square and holiday tree light-up ceremony. This year Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by carriage for the annual event. Festivities begin at 5pm with the lighting scheduled for 6pm. You can also watch it live on JET 24 and YourErie.com.

Downtown d’Lights is a presentation of the Erie Downtown Partnership and the Perry Square Alliance made possible by many local sponsors.

The festive holiday event will feature a caroling choir, music by DJ Bill Page, the Holiday Village is back again featuring local vendors, live ice carving, horse drawn carriage rides, free cocoa and cookies in the historic Boston Store building.

The Children’s Museum will have live reindeer at 5th & State with cocoa and cookies

On Friday December 13th, Perry Square will come alive once more with family friendly event featuring a holiday tree sale. Mason Farms will be selling Christmas tree’s in the park. The Holiday Villages will be active again featuring treats and a variety of beverages. There will be holiday music and ice sculptures.

On Friday December 20th, it’s the Home for the Holidays Celebration in Perry Square and downtown Erie. A more adult oriented theme for young professionals, college students and others, the evening will feature “Perry-oke” Karaoke in the park. There will be ice sculptures and entertianment. And the Holiday Village will host local breweries.

Mark your calendars and make downtown Erie and a festive Perry Square part of your holiday experience on Friday nights this season.