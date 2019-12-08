Holiday fundraiser helps to raise awareness for rabbits as pets

The annual holiday fundraiser called “Santa, reindeer, and snow bunnies” helps raise awareness for rabbits as pets.

The organizers taught people about how to take care of their pet rabbits. “Ears” cares for rabbits and makes sure they are vet checked before adoption. People were able to see a wide variety of rabbits at the event that are up for adoption.

This is the event’s fifth year and it keeps getting bigger and better.

“These rabbits are domestic rabbits,” said Kim Gavel, a board member of E.A.R.S. “Rabbits are thought of as starter pets and they are not that easy of a pet.”

Funds collected today go to the E.A.R.S. organization. The shelter is home to more than 80 rabbits at last count.