Holiday light displays around Erie putting bright spot on 2020

Holiday light displays around Erie and helping the community get in the holiday spirit during a year when many people might need a little extra joy.

Many people heading down to Perry Square to get a look at Christmas light displays. Some say it lifts their spirits.

“It’s beautiful. It makes you feel so good because we’re sequestered in our homes now and to come out and be able to have some kind of holiday spirit is much needed right now.” said Raylene Dill.

Another spectator agrees, although he says it feels a little different this holiday season.

“We’re missing the hustle and bustle of downtown, but just coming down you can drive around Perry Square and see the lights. It’s got to be uplifting to people during these extraordinary times.” said Bren Lindell.

At the peninsula, they’re trying something new. It’s called Presque Isle Lights 2020.

One Erie resident driving through the Presque Isle light displays says this is something more people should do to help get in the holiday spirit.

“We need so much right to bring our spirits back. I think this is just a big part of it and people are realizing Christmas is coming and take advantage of it and enjoy it as best you can.” said Jerry Skrypzak, President of the SONS of Lake Erie.

Skrypzak adding he’s impressed with the first year of the Presque Isle holiday lights and hopes they return for years to come.

“Kind of unusual riding around at nighttime but I think this is something that could grow and grow until it is a big event and I hope people take a ride out and see it.” Skrypzak said.

To learn more about Presque Isle Lights 2020, you can click here.