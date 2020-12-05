Holiday light displays around town help spread joy during the pandemic

Holiday light displays around Erie are helping the community get into the holiday spirit during a difficult year when many people might need a little extra joy.

At the peninsula, its the first year for Presque Isle Lights. Over 20,000 LED lights are brightening up the state park for people to drive through.

We are 1 DAY AWAY from Presque Isle Lights! Driving the park loop, you’ll be treated to seasonal light displays at the… Posted by Presque Isle Partnership on Friday, December 4, 2020

In Perry Square, Christmas lights decorate the downtown park.

The Holiday lights in Perry Square are officially turned on! Stop down and walk or drive through the park to see the 30 ft. Downtown tree and tons of other spectacular lighting! Posted by Erie Downtown Partnership on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Many people heading down to these light displays say it lifts their spirits. One woman in Perry Square says she’s impressed with this year’s decorations.

“It’s beautiful. It makes you feel so good, because we’re sequestered in our homes now and to come out and be able to have some kind of holiday spirit is much needed,” said Raylene Dill.