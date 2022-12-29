(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Though Christmas is in the rearview and its festivities are winding down, some area light displays will continue into this weekend.

Asbury Woods has hosted a Winter Wonderland throughout the holiday season. A third of a mile of trails has been lit up with holiday lights. Those lights can be seen during a self-guided walk through the nature preserve’s woods and wetlands. The display is open 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night through Dec. 31. There is no cost.

Asbury Woods is at 4105 Asbury Road in Erie.

Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 30, is the last night to enjoy Presque Isle Lights at Presque Isle State Park, 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie. Drive the park loop to take in light displays installed this past fall by volunteers. The lights can be seen at the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse and the Lagoons. Power isn’t available everywhere in the park, so expect the light displays only at areas that have access to electricity.

The lights come on at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30, and visitors can enter the park to enjoy the lights display until the entrance gates close at 9 p.m.

While more of a winter activity than a holiday activity, it should be noted that a synthetic ice skating rink will continue in downtown Erie at Perry Square, 601 State St., through Feb. 28. The rink is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.