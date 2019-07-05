Holiday season sees increase in travel

Triple A estimates nearly 49 million Americans will be traveling over the Fourth of July weekend.

Overall, travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1 percent from last year, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate the long holiday weekend.

“The roads have not been that bad. We’ve gone through a lot of gas. We made pretty good time. We’ve come through a lot of rain since we left,” said Matt Kellam, Illinois resident.

Kellam and his family came from Illinois and are making their way to central New York. They made a stop in Pittsburgh for the Fourth of July to see the fireworks, then continued on their trip.

Meanwhile Ronald Reynolds, New York resident, and his wife are wrapping up their four day trip from New Mexico and are heading home to New York. Reynolds said prices have been low during traveling for them.

“Right around $2.50. I would say most of the way ’till here it was less than $2.50 some places, some places it was like $2.35, which was good,” Reynolds said.

Triple A is crediting low gas prices as a factor for so many people hitting the roads. Spokesman for Triple A East Central Jim Garrity said “When you mix that with the good economy and more spending in people’s pockets, that’s giving them the enthusiasm they need and the confidence to say ‘let’s take a trip, let’s kick summer off on the right note.'”

Matt Kellum has a message for all holiday travelers. “Enjoy some time off and some hot dogs and hamburgers.”