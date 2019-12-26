Holiday shopping continues even after holiday season comes to an end

Christmas Day has come to an end, leading many to rush out in order to get to the check out.

Thousands are filling stores around the area, but no everyone is heading in for the same reason.

“It’s nice because I usually get a lot of gift cards, so I come out and spend them and I get to spend time with my mom.” said Mackenzie Huston, Waterford resident.

“Since there are such good deals, you have to get them while you still can for next year.” said Aiden Salter, a shopper.

Or for others, the sales served as a perfect way to shop last minute.

“I came to do my Christmas shopping today actually. I was so busy and I like to catch the sales afterwards and I never see anyone until after Christmas anyway, so why not wait?” said Brittany Pope, an Erie resident.

One of the biggest attractions to the stores, however, were returns and exchanges, something that will remain common for the days ahead. So, it might be best to have a backup plan if you’re heading in.

“Have an idea of what you’re looking for, what you want to do,” said Nic Franz, Store Manager of Forever 21. “Do you want another size in that item, there’s a good chance because its after Christmas some things have sold out. So, if we don’t have the size what do you want to do, do you want to find something different, something new?”

Whether it’s buying something new, looking to return or exchange, one store manager is lending advice before you hit the lines.

“Try to be patient, everyone is moving as fast as they can. They want you to get through and happy just as much as you want to get out of here. Try to have everything ready to go. If you have the receipt, have it out and ready.” Franz said.

If you have questions about a stores return policy, if you don’t have a receipt, you’re encouraged to either call a store or look online to see if the policy is on a company website. If you want to head out and take part in the shopping, the Millcreek Mall is scheduled to be open until 9 this evening.