Holiday tour of homes underway

‘Tis the season! It’s time to get into the Christmas spirit.

The weather outside might be frightful, but the inside of the holiday house tours is delightful.

Hundreds of people are gathering for the annual Philharmonic Holiday House Tours throughout Erie.

The tours help fundraise for the Erie Philharmonic’s education programs.

The event invites the public to tour all the beautifully decorated homes for the holidays.

The tour also looks to interest the public on some of Erie’s most historic places.

Lisa Herring, Marketing Director for the Erie Philharmonic says, “Every homeowner and decorator comes up with a theme and an idea for the home and they decorate together. Every year it’s different.”

The tour will continue on Sunday from 12-4pm.

