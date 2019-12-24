Holiday tradition continues at International Bakery

A Christmas Eve tradition is underway at one local bakery.

The International Bakery opened its doors to shoppers early this morning for last minute holiday desserts.

Shoppers stopped in to buy a variety of Christmas cookies, rolls, pepperoni bread, and antipasto.

Many of the shoppers also pre-ordered all their delicious sides and desserts to be ready for pick up.

Shoppers say they come to the bakery every year on Christmas Eve for the best fresh and local treats.

“You don’t break a tradition. It’s just a good feeling, good people. Like I said, the food is good, the bread is excellent, the best in town,” said James Terrizzi, Erie resident.

The Italian Bakery also offered a variety of olives, cheese, and marinara sauces.