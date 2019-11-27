Holiday travel in full swing

Travel at the Erie Airport is steady this morning. All flights arriving and departing are currently on time.

Many flyers are traveling to or from their destinations to meet with family or friends for the holidays.

Erie’s newest flight to North Carolina is giving travelers more options during the holidays.

Travelers only concern this morning is Erie’s wind advisory.

“It’s windy and they said a lot of flights were cancelled, but I checked in and they its on time,” said Cindy Micntyre, Traveling to North Carolina.

Flyers say the storms on the West Coast have not caused any travel troubles.