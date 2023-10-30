Ahead of Veterans Day, organizers are hoping to spread the word about a free dinner to give back to those who have served our country and their families.

On Saturday, November 11, Holy Smokes Barbecue is hoping to serve a free meal to 200 veterans at the Erie Veteran’s Miracle Center.

The menu would be brisket, pulled pork, or pulled chicken as well as a few sides.

“I think just witnessing the appreciation that the veterans have, being a part of volunteering here and just noticing how much it means to them, we just felt like we should find another way to give back. It’s a small token of appreciation for all they paid for and all of their sacrifices, but we thought doing something is better than doing nothing,” said Dan Kowalczyk, owner of Holy Smokes Barbecue.

Veterans do have to sign up for advance. You can find the information on how to do so on the Holy Smokes Barbecue Facebook page.