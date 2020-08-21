Holy Trinity Catholic Church hosting “To Go” Zabawa Polish Festival

Another annual festival altered to meet social distancing guidelines, this year’s Zabawa Polish Festival is offering food to go.

The Zabawa Polish Festival is just getting started. People are picking up their Polish food to enjoy at home. While walking through the grounds, customers are required to wear masks at all times.

Earlier, JET 24 Action News got footage of volunteers setting up for Friday’s event outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church on 23rd and Reed Street.

The festival taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Though it’s not the full cultural celebration, the parish thought the community might enjoy a taste of Zabawa To Go, which includes: pierogies, potato pancakes, sausage, as well as classic Polish baked goods. The parish hopes to return to the traditional festival including basket and grand raffles, as well as live music in 2021.

The festival continues all weekend, and patrons can purchase Polish food as well as merchandise. For a full look at what the Zabawa festival has to offer, you can click here