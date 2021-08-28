Holy Trinity Church continues Zabawa Fest celebration

People are coming together this weekend to celebrate the area’s Polish heritage.

The 28th Annual Zabawa Festival officially kicked off Friday night at Holy Trinity Church.

The three day event includes music, dancing, and a variety of ethnic Polish foods.

Zabawa continues on Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of events that will take place the rest of the weekend for the festival:

Saturday: Concertina All Stars • Mar-Vels

Dennis Polisky & the Maestro’s Men

Polka Mass: Saturday 5 pm with Bishop Lawrence Persico

Sunday: Dyna Brass • MC: DJ Ken Olowin

Polish Heritage Mass: Sunday 10:30 am

Featuring traditional Polish hymns.

