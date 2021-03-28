Home and Garden Expo wraps up at the Bayfront Convention Center

Today is the last day for the Home and Garden Expo at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The show promoter said that it has been a great turnout this weekend and the show has had good ticket sales.

A lot of vendors were able to showcase items for people interested in home and garden projects.

“We were excited that a lot of the vendors were able to talk to the Erie community, people looking for projects and looking for things to do,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter and President of Erie Promotions.

Concilla said that the Bayfront Convention Center is hoping to get back to normal and is already planning for the event next year.