Home, car on E. 11th St damaged by gunfire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a shots fired incident that left a home and a car damaged.

According to police, officers went to the 300 block of East 11th St around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night after hearing gunfire while patrolling.

Once on the scene, it was discovered that a home with several people inside was hit by the gunfire, along with a car.

According to investigators, nine shell casings were recovered at the scene. At this time, police do not have any suspects.

“At this time this is an active investigation, but I would say that if anyone had information that they believe that any of these shots fired calls were connected, that we would ask you to call down here 870-1120 the non-emergency line and ask for the detective division. We would love to hear from you,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar