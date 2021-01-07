Home, car on E. 11th St damaged by gunfire

Erie Police are investigating a shots fired incident that left a home and a car damaged.

According to police, officers went to the 300 block of East 11th St around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night after hearing gunfire while patrolling.

Once on the scene, it was discovered that a home with several people inside was hit by the gunfire, along with a car.

According to investigators, nine shell casings were recovered at the scene. At this time, police do not have any suspects.

“At this time this is an active investigation, but I would say that if anyone had information that they believe that any of these shots fired calls were connected, that we would ask you to call down here 870-1120 the non-emergency line and ask for the detective division. We would love to hear from you,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police say no injuries were reported.