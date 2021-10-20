Home House celebrating productive first year

A local food pantry is celebrating one year of helping feed families in the Erie community.

The Home House of the Erie Food Pantry started out helping around 40 families. One year later, they are helping over 200 families in the area.

For the past year, Home House of Erie has been working hand-in-hand with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, providing food for families.

The House’s purpose is to bridge a gap between families and organizations who want to bring a presence of hope to the community through grassroots methods.

The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Senior boxes are handed out on the first day the pantry is open each month.

