HARBORCREEK — A Harborcreek home was heavily damaged Sunday afternoon.

According to witnesses on the scene and the Erie County 911 Center, six fire companies, along with EMS, were called to a structure fire at 3195 block of Clark Rd. that started in the basement and spread to the first floor. An investigation found this incident was an electrical fire.

The fire was brought under control by 12:40 p.m. There were no injuries.