Home Instead ‘Caregiver of the Year’ recipient surprised with drive-by celebration

A caregiver is recognized for his dedication to helping seniors in the community. Home Instead Senior Care honored one of their employees with the Caregiver of the Year award.

The facility surprised John Bakera with a drive-by celebration to thank him. Staff members, clients, and their families all took part in Monday’s parade.

Bakera tells us it’s an honor to receive the award.

“I’ve been with this company for five years, I’ve loved every minute of it. This is quite an honor. I was quite surprised as well,” said Johnathan Bakera, Home Instead Caregiver of the Year.

Bakera has cared for more than 10 clients since he started working at Home Instead.