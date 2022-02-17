Home Instead honors Caregiver of the Year

Home Instead took time Thursday afternoon to acknowledge their Caregiver of the Year.

The staff surprised Caregiver of the Year recipient Cathy McConnell and awarded her with a plaque, flowers, posters and balloons at her home.

McConnell has been with the organization since 2010 and has overcome a plethora of situations that made her a great candidate for the award.

Home Instead says they are grateful for all of their employees that go the extra mile for their clients to provide them the best care possible.

“Finding any quality person that will join our team, but having someone like Cathy who has been with us for so many years and continues day in and day out to show such loyalty to not only her clients but to Home Instead itself, it’s just so rewarding to us all,” said Kolby Gannoe, Human Resources Assistant at Home Instead.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Home Instead also rewarded Cathy and her family with dinner at The Cork restaurant following the surprise.