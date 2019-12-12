Home Instead Senior Care gets into the holiday spirit with gift wrapping party

It was a party at the Home Instead Senior Care Center as volunteers gathered to wrap gifts.

The “Be a Santa to a senior” wrapping party has been going on for 17 years now. It is estimated that more than 1,000 gifts were donated and are now wrapped by the volunteers. Since September tags were placed on trees throughout the community to be selected, the staff says this is an event they look forward to hosting.

“It brings such a sense of joy to our office. it’s amazing how people react, they participate every year. It is overwhelming the love we feel and our seniors feel.” said Amy Jennings, Administrative Coordinator, Home Instead.

This year, there is a total of 500 recipients receiving gifts.