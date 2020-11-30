Home Instead Senior Care honors one of their employees with the Caregiver of the Year Award

A caregiver is being recognized for his dedication to help seniors in the community.

Home Instead Senior Care is honoring one of their employees with the Caregiver of the Year Award.

The faculty surprised John Bakera with a drive by celebration to thank him for his service.

Staff members, clients and their families all took part in today’s parade.

The caregiver said that it’s an honor to receive the award.

“I’ve been with this company for five years. I’ve loved every minute of it. This is quite an honor. I was quite surprised as well,” said Jonathan Bakera, Home Instead Caregiver of the Year.

Bakera has cared for more than ten clients since he started working at Home Instead.