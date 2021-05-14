Home Instead to host job Fair on Saturday

JET 24 Action News reported Thursday on the need for many employers to offer incentives and bonuses to entice people back to work. Tonight, here’s another example of an opportunity to make some extra cash.

Home Instead is holding a job fair on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The company provides a variety of non-medical services that allow seniors to remain in their home and meet the challenges of aging with dignity, care, and compassion.

Until June 30th, Home Instead is offering a $500 sign on bonus for new workers and they have full and part-time positions available.

“Just like every other business, we are struggling to find workers. Besides that, we have seniors who want to age and remain at home and they need our help.” said Lisa LeCorchick, Home Instead Vice President.

If you’re interested, Home Instead is located at 3816 West Lake Road. The job fair begins at 10:00 a.m.