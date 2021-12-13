Home on W. 7th St. damaged by fire Sunday afternoon

Fire damaged a home in Erie Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 800 block of W. 7th St. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to reports, when fire crews arrived on the scene they found fire coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At this time, there’s no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists