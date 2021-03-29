Home owner rescues her dog after a fire breaks out in her East Erie residence

A home owner rescued her dog after a fire breaks out in her East Erie residence.

Calls for that fire went out at 2:00 this afternoon at the 100 block of East 19th Street.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one room on the first floor.

The dog suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, but otherwise is alive and well.

“To a lot of people dogs are their family and of course she was quite upset about the fire and having her dog injured and the dog did suffer some burns and some smoke inhalation and she’s going to have it taken to the vet and checked out,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Fire Chief for the Erie Fire Department.

The fire inspector has been called to the scene to investigate the cause.