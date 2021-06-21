Home owners deal with the damage and debris from severe storm

Home owners in Erie at West 29th and 30th near Liberty Street are left dealing with the damage and debris from today’s storm.

Right in front of the house on 29th and Liberty is where you can see the damage from the storm earlier today where a tree fell onto the power lines and damaged part of the light fixture at this person’s property.

The homeowner was quick to get started on finding people to cut down and remove the debris.

We spoke with a homeowner who did not want to speak on camera and had extreme damage done to her house and car from a fallen tree and heavy branches.

The homeowner said that the tree actually left holes in her house where the bedroom is.

People in her neighborhood also experienced some damage done to their properties.

Dorian Tomlin said that she was home when the storm occurred and all of a sudden heard loud crackling noises outside of her house.

“I heard it and it sounded like kind of like a hail storm. I thought maybe hail was going on. I came outside and I could see that everything was crackling and moving and it was just horrible,” said Dorian Tomlin, Erie Resident.

Tomlin was just glad that no one got hurt.

“This morning when it finally cleared I saw that this morning and said oh that’s bad because it came from the tree and came from this. I’m glad no one was in the way, that’s all,” said Tomlin.

This is part of the tree branch that this homeowner said landed on the power lines and did damage to his property.

“Sounded like a train was coming through. I went to the window and I heard the glass break on my post light and I looked the electrical lines were down for both houses mine and my neighbors,” said Joe Porfilio, Erie Resident.

Porfilio knew just who to call to clean up the debris in his yard and to get his power working again.

“The guys that are cleaning it were doing some work on the place next door and it took my electrical service off so we called Penelec here this morning,” said Porfilio.

“I think it’s sad because especially with economics and the way things are right now with being out of jobs and scrounging for money it’s going to be that much more harder to find somebody,” said Tomlin

Tomlin said that the city has scheduled someone to go to her property to remove the fallen tree branches from her yard.

The homeowners we spoke to earlier today said they still have no power.

