(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program.

The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, safety concerns, energy or water efficiency needs, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The program also will provide funding to counties for construction-related workforce development.

Only one agency or designated nonprofit per county will be awarded the funds. That agency or nonprofit then will make the funding available to homeowners with an income of 80% or less of the area median income. Loans will be available to small landlords renting affordable units.

In the end, up to $50,000 per unit could be dispersed to eligible local homeowners and landowners.

Erie County could be allocated more than $2.6 million, Crawford County could see more than $1.1 million, and Warren County more than $328,000.

Each county or nonprofit will need to apply for the funding by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.