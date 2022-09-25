Rain or shine, the Homegrown Harvest Festival showcased multiple local vendors to the Edinboro community.

Even in the rain, vendors were excited to showcase their products to everyone that came out to the festival. Vendors were setting up tents despite the wet weather at Goodell Gardens and Homestead for Edinboro’s annual Homegrown Harvest Festival.

For this family-owned chocolate company, the festival is a chance to support other local businesses.

“There are so many businesses around here that are just small businesses or they do it as a family-run business because they have a lot of fun doing it. So seeing a lot of the same vendors and having the support of our neighbors time after time is a great thing,” said Alison Petkac, marketing manager, at Frank’s Chocolates of Edinboro.

Local vendors were joined by live music, food trucks, and a raffle auction that supports Goodell Gardens. One first-time vendor always came to see the products but this year, she said she is excited to showcase her own products.

“And I’ve done a couple of shows, but it’s the first time coming to Goodell Gardens, and I’m so happy to be able to show myself to my community. I didn’t have that chance before, so I hope people will come and see what I have and appreciate that,” said Anush Dulgaryan Bruno, owner of Sealed by Nature, LLC.

Bruno highlighted her spooky soaps and bath bombs just in time for Halloween.

“I have a lot of Halloween stuff today that is cool with like skull bath bombs that bleed in the bathtub. There’s a lot of fun here,” Bruno added.