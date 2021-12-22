Homeland Holiday Hellos Christmas cards for soldiers reaches 10th year

Ten years of giving a piece of home during the holiday season to those making the ultimate sacrafice.

Here is more on the impact the holiday cards have on our troops.

“Them to know that we are here for them thinking of them cause of the sacrifices they and their families make to keep us safe,” said Claudia Urda, Plantscape Greenhouses Owner.

Ten years ago Claudia Urda never could have anticipated her program Homeland Holiday Hellos sending out over 65,000 cards to troops across the world.

“We figured we would get maybe a couple thousand every year and hasn’t been the case. So it just has grown over years. Everyone wants to be involved. We have people that are already signing cards for next year,” said Urda.

For one employee, she has seen the impact that these cards have had on thousands of service members.

“I think anytime you hear about the US Military on the news or anything it feels impersonal. You don’t think about the magnitude of how many people are serving and the sacrifice they are making and to have an active role in. Yeah bringing in these cards and making sure they get sent and even if cards come in unsigned we try to sign them and just know a couple minutes writing these cards means so much to them,” said Ann Debello, Plantscape Greenhouses Employee.

If you have any blank cards you can drop them off at Plantscape to send to troops next Christmas.

“Take that extra moment to think about if you have your loved ones at Christmas to think about those people who don’t have their loved ones here and take that extra minute to write three cards could make the difference for three people serving who maybe aren’t with their families,” said Debello.