Homeless man faces charges for two thefts

01/01/09 - A homeless man faces charges after breaking into two local establishments Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., 43-year-old Jose Flores used a rock to smash a window at Presque Isle Militaria Antiques and Collectibles, along the 800 block of West 26th Street, to enter the closed store. Flores stole multiple military and Super Bowl ring replicas, two military knives, eight pocket knives, a green military parka, and a camouflage back pack.

Flores then broke into the One Stop store along the 600 block of West 32nd Street, by smashing the front door glass - causing damage to the property that may exceed a thousand dollars. While in the One Stop store, Flores attempted to steal cigarettes and other items and was wearing items he stole from the first break in. He was then arrested and taken into custody around 11 p.m.

Flores now faces charges for burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief