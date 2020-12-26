Homeless shelter continues to provide a warm space for those less fortunate during the Winter weather

The snow and cold temperatures continue to take a toll on those who are less fortunate, but the Upper Room of Erie is continuing to provide a place for some to stay warm.

The Upper Room has long served the community as a place for Erie’s homeless to stay.

However, during the pandemic, they had to cut back on the number of people who were allowed to enter the shelter. The limit was capped off at 30 people.

Staff from the Upper Room said while this is unfortunate, these weather conditions are unsafe for people to be staying outside. According to the staff, at least some people will have a place to stay warm.

“Look out that window. I don’t want to be outside right now. I don’t mind, you know what I mean, but in this situation it’s not good for being homeless,” said Luis Colon, Safety Monitor.

Meanwhile, the overflow shelters are still active. For more information on overflow shelters, you can click here.