Homeowners Association orders sign removed supporting graduating McDowell High School senior

Frustrations are at an all-time high for one McDowell High School senior. This coming after their homeowner’s association asked the family to take down a sign of celebration.

It’s a heartbreaking thought that Connor Williams, a graduating senior at McDowell High School, never saw coming.

Williams received a sign from the school district as a gesture of celebration for the senior’s accomplishments. The Asbury Woods Homeowner’s Association told the Williams family that they must take the sign out of their front yard, or pay a stiff fine.

“I just wanted the recognition of being a senior and graduating and going off to college. This is really the only way for that to happen since graduation is being put online now.” Connor Williams said.

Connor’s mom, Wendy Williams, has lived in the development for more than 15 years. She says that receiving this notice was extremely disappointing.

“We were very upset when we found out that there had been a board meeting in our neighborhood and we received an email from the president of our association telling us that we had to take the sign down immediately.” Williams said.

The Homeowners Association saying in an email that the sign needed to be removed by May 11th, or the Williams family would receive a hefty fine of $100 per day. The family says that they’re understanding of the Homeowner’s Association’s rules, however, they feel their son should be celebrated during these tough times.

“We do understand that, in our neighborhood, we do have rules and regulations with signs. That’s been more pertaining to ‘for sale’ signs or political signs and, to us, this was more of a sign supporting our son.” Williams said.

JET 24 Action News did knock on the door of the president of the Homeowner’s Association, but no one answered for a comment. The family said that they’ll be following the orders of the Homeowner’s Association and they will be taking the sign down.