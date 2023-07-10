Two homes damaged, vehicle destroyed in East 24th Street fire

A overnight fire left two homes and a car damaged.

Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of East 24th Street around 12:22 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one house fully involved which spread to a second building where smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

All individuals made it out of the house safe, however there were pets in the building at the time of the fire.

The first building suffered heavy damage, and a vehicle on the property was destroyed. The second home suffered moderate damage.

According to neighbors, a suspicious individual was seen near the structure prior to the fire before they reportedly fled down the road toward Parade Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Early morning house fire on East 21st Street

Another fire was reported Monday morning, just three blocks away from the overnight fire in the 400 block of East 24th Street.

Reports of the structure fire went out just after 7 a.m. Monday for a house in the 200 block of East 21st Street.

All hands were called to assist in battling the blaze, and within minutes the fire was reported as being fully involved.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor and worked its way up into the attic.

All residents are reported to be safely evacuated. Police were quickly on the scene as well.

As of right now there is no apparent link between the two fires, but Horus the accelerant detecting dog was called to the scene.

House fire at East 28th & Ash

A third fire broke out in the area Monday morning, this time at a house in the 2800 block of Ash Street near East 28th and Ash.

Crews arrived on the scene quickly to mitigate the damage.