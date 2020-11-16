Homes evacuated due to high water on Bayfront

Emergency responders have been moving people out of their homes near the 3100 block of Lakefront Drive.

Earlier, high winds causing damage around the region and on the Bayfront.

According to reports from the scene, the water from the shoreline is making its way to the doors of the houses there and causing flooding to the ground floors.

West Lake Fire Department and Erie Police have been responding to the scene.

James Kloecker, Bayfront resident says, “My nephew put up some barrier, but they have been ripped down, so we have water in our first floor. We are okay on the second and third floor, but it is a mandatory evacuation.”

There is no word on when the residents will be allowed to return to their homes.