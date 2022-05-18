A new generation of children learned how to help clean up the beaches at Presque Isle on Wednesday.

Homeschooled students gathered to learn about microplastics in Lake Erie.

Families of homeschooled students gathered at Presque Isle Wednesday to have a hands-on experience learning about microplastics.

Parents were happy to get an opportunity like this with their kids.

“It was just something fun to do with my kids since we’re homeschooling now and I just wanted to get them involved and get them out here and just learn something new,” said Laura Mentch, Parent.

Local educators helped teach the students about microplastics within Erie. They also explored the beaches with Park Rangers.

Walking up and down the beaches of Presque Isle, they found debris lying around. What is it, and where does it come from?

According to environmental educators, most of what you’ll find are “nurdles,” which are small, dangerously toxic plastic pieces of waste.

The educators at Presque Isle are not only telling the students that this pollution is dangerous, but showing them where it comes from.

“The nurdles, the microplastics, nurdles come from the factories in town, or from the rail cars that are brought in to be unloaded and taken to the factories. They just wind up in the waterway,” said John Laskos, Environmental Educator.

So how should Erie be combating this issue of plastic pollution? Laskos said that educating the youth is a key element and a great start.

“The younger you can get it into a child’s head to be a good steward to the environment, the better,” said Laskos.