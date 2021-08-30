Hometown actor stars in recently released film “The Last Champion”

Hometown actor Sean Scully appeared in the recently released film “The Last Champion” and we got the chance to catch up with him.

24-year-old Scully played a high school wrestler who overcomes many obstacles in order to rise to the top.

Scully said that this is a coming of age film that a lot of people can relate to. Scully also has an impressive acting resume as he has starred in 911 Lone Star and American House Wife.

He said that while he doesn’t live in Erie anymore, it will always be his home.

“It’s definitely a thing where you never forget where you came from. I’m a big believer in that like my hometown is Erie, Pennsylvania and it always will be. I have a lot of family there. It’s like your roots, even though you are kind of as a career and as a person you can never forget where you came from,” said Sean Scully, Erie Raised Actor.

The Last Champion also stars Cole Hauser who is also in the show Yellow Stone.

The Last Champion can be seen several ways including Amazon Prime and Itunes.

