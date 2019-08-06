Hometown Hero Sharon Bond shares her story on how she created bag mats for the less fortunate

Tonight, we launch a brand new feature on Jet 24 called Hometown Heroes.

We begin by featuring a local woman who has undergone more than 40 surgeries.

She has a disease that resulted in the amputation of her leg. Yet, despite her situation, she has the strength to care for others.

“She lives her faith every day. I see it when shes giving people kind words, encouraging words, a listening ear. You just see the energy flowing from Sharon every day,” said Diane Wisinski, Nominator, Tri Parish Community “Bag Mat.”

And that is just one of the many reasons why Diane Wisinski decided to nominate her friend of more than 20 years, Sharon Bond. Bond has a disease called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which affects the strength of collagen throughout the body.

“Most of my joints either fall out or off, literally, and organs too. It has caused me to develop different orthopedic issues,” said Sharon Bone, Hometown Hero, Organized “Bag Mat.”

Even with the disease, Bond finds the energy to put others in the community above herself. One night, Bond was having phantom pain and decided to look crafts up on YouTube, which led her to “Bag Mats.”

Now, she and a team of Tri Parish community members have gathered to create these bag mats for the homeless.

“Knowing that there is a lot of people in our area that could use some help, I think it’s going to be a really good project. Hopefully it will keep going in the right light,” said Bond.

These bags are no small feat, on average taking 700 to 1,000 plastic bags to create a bag made entirely out of plastic, that goes from a bag to a mat with the simple pull of a string.

“She see’s people who are not in good situations, and she’s able to keep her enthusiasm, and energy going for everybody,” said Wisinski.

Bond said even with a disease that affects her mobility, she still finds ways to work around it.

“You’re helping people even though you might be hurting a little. It takes effort to coordinate things, but it’s so worth it to see that these bags will be used by people who are less fortunate than I am,” said Bond.

If you know a hometown Hero like Sharon, send us a nomination on the Hometown Heroes contest page on Yourerie.com. You can contact Sharon Bond from the Bag Mat Ministry at sbond009erie@gmail.com.