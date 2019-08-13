Hometown Heroes- Trisha Yates

Tonight, we continue to honor area Hometown Heroes, those people who are quietly changing the world one day at a time.

Trisha Yates is a Hometown Hero. You can all her Miss Trish, after all, Erie students do. As Outreach Coordinator for Erie Schools and a Facilitator for the Playhouse’s Play Time Initiative, she teaches kids a love of the arts.

Nominating Teacher Lyndsey Lynch has seen it first hand, when Miss Trish read to her students, but that was just the start.

“She went beyond that, and got a grant to work with my third grade students last year to where she had them read a story, and they took the story, and made it come alive by turning it into a play. Then they went and performed it at the Playhouse,” said Lynch.

It’s not always easy to teach kids a love of the arts, but Miss Trish believes that the key is love, and about more than just the lesson being taught.

“And I think it’s love about everything. Love about what you do, love the story you’re telling, love the music your sharing, love the kids, love them for everything that they’re doing. For me that’s what story telling is all about, and that’s what education is all about,” said Yates.

