Charges are being reconsidered following a court hearing on a shooting death.

During a preliminary hearing, District Judge Tom Carney dismissed a homicide charge against 22-year-old Tajh Easter.

Erie Police are accusing Easter and Duane Buckner III of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dayquan Holloway and wounding 25-year-old Trousie Thrower during a house party on Sept. 27th.

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner is expected to go back to court to oppose Judge Carney’s decision.