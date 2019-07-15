Homicide investigation comes to end after Erie County District Attorney decides not to file criminal charges

The Erie County District Attorney announced his office will not be filing criminal charges in a case that was ruled a homicide.

Just a few months ago, Corry Police responded to a call for an altercation where authorities found a 70-year-old man unresponsive. Police said the victim ultimately died of heart failure.

On March 19, Corry Police were called to the 1300 block of West Washington Street for reports of an altercation. Officers then found 70-year-old Joe Paszkowski unresponsive in his car.

“I pulled Mr. Paszkowski out of the car and started CPR on him. After he was then loaded into the ambulance when they arrived, we started the full investigation,” said Chief Rich Shopene, Corry Police.

Paszkowski was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and his death was ultimately ruled a homicide by the coroner. However, those investigating the crime came to the conclusion there was no crime.

“We stayed really on the facts of Mr. Paszkowski unfortunately passed away from stress, which was brought on by his action of going to that trailer,” said Jack Daneri, Erie County District Attorney.

The investigation found Paszkowski was involved in a fight with a 51-year-old man in a mobile home. Investigators said this occurred right after he made his way to the residence in order to deliver groceries to the woman that lived there, after she repeatedly told him not too.

After recovering text messages, it was discovered that Paszkowski admitted he had a heart condition and still entered the home knowing he needed to avoid a stressful situation.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that took place. Unfortunately, Mr. Paszkowski died because of a result of this incident,” said Erie County District Attorney Daneri.

The District Attorney further explained that it was a unanimous decision not to file any criminal charges.

Corry Police explained to the man who fought with Paszkowski, along with the woman, were interviewed and cooperated with the investigation.