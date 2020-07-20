Homicide suspect court appearance

The man accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Duane Buckner appeared in court Monday.

Thirty-four-year-old Jonathan Outlaw appeared in front of Judge John Mead.

He’s accused of shooting Buckner on October 31 last year, after an argument at Outlaw’s apartment.

Today Erie Police Officer Steven DeLuca and Detective Sergeant Christopher Janus testified to the events that took place on October 31 after receiving the 911 call.

Both the defense and prosecution have until August 11 to file a written brief.