Homicide suspect extradited back to Erie to face charges

An Erie man wanted on homicide and related charges since October is back in Erie after extradition from New York.

Kyontia Blanks, 25, was wanted since October in the shooting death of Frederick Perry, 40, outside the Quick Stop Food Store in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Police used surveillance video to identify Blanks as a suspect.

He was captured in April and jailed in New York City until he could be returned to Erie to face charges.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list