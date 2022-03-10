A homicide suspect is now in police custody.

Timothy Bolden, 25, was arrested in Edinboro and turned over to police in Meadville.

Bolden is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

Harris was fatally shot in July 2021 during an alleged robbery at his residence at 376 1/2 Walnut Street in Meadville.

Bolden was arraigned shortly after his arrest and is being held in the Crawford County Jail.